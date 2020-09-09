Amid these trying times, we all heaved a sigh of relief when Kapil Sharma started shooting for his show again. The Kapil Sharma Show guarantees weekly dose of entertainment, humour and happy times. Keeping all the social distancing and sanitising norms in mind, the show has started churning out episodes back-to-back. Archana Puran Singh has also resumed her judging chair and we couldn't be happier.

Trust Kapil Sharma to dig out some of the most intricate and secrets from the lives of the celebrities. And this time, at the receiving end was Archana Puran Singh and lyricist Manoj Muntashir. Referring to old times, Kapil revealed how Manoj used to spend hours and hours inside Archana Puran Singh's vanity van. Both Muntashir and Archana had a hearty laugh over this and Archana went on to explain.

Archana revealed that Muntashir used to write the script for a show she was judging and hence would sit in her vanity van. She also added that husband Parmeet Sethi always used to be there in the van. To which, Muntashir cheekily replied that it was precisely the problem. This made everyone burst out laughing.

In the earlier episodes of the Kapil Sharma Show, Parmeet and Archana were invited as the guests. The two had narrated their fun love story. Parmeet had jokingly said, "Archana forced me to marry her. She created such a situation that I had no other option left." On the other hand, Archana had revealed, "Parmeet is lying. He proposed to me and we actually eloped to get married. We did not run away from each other but we ran together to get married."

Parmeet had further said, "We decided at 11 in the night to marry each other and went looking for a pandit ji. At 12 when we found one, the pandit asked us if we were eloping and whether the girl was baalik or not. To which I replied mere se jyaada baalik hai ladki. Then he said aise nahi hoti shaadi mahurat nikalega or fir hogi. We paid him the same night and the next morning at 11 we got married."