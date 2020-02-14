There are many perks of being a celebrity. But the perks get bigger and better if you are loved by the country. And that seems to be the case with Kapil Sharma and his team on The Kapil Sharma Show. Not only does his team enjoy a humongous fan following, but also get fat pay-cheques.

Kapil Sharma

Slowly and steadily, Kapil Sharma has emerged as the biggest game-changer on the small screen. He has shown how comedy can turn into a serious business and change the lives of many. Currently, the numero uno comedian of the country, Kapil Sharma is ruling the small screen with his show. The revelation on how much Kapil makes per episode was made when Udit Narayan graced the show. The melodious singer revealed that Kapil Sharma earns Rs 1 crore per episode. Keeping in mind how Kapil himself had revealed that he had paid a tax amount of Rs 15 crore, this doesn't really come as a surprise.

Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek, who has won hearts with his portrayal of Sapna, reportedly earns Rs 10 – 12 lacs per weekend.

Bharti Singh

Bharti, who is the topmost female comedian in the country, earns almost the same amount as Krushna Abhishek. A DB post report states that Bharti makes earns Rs 10 – 12 lacs per weekend.

Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona, who is shown as Kapil's love interest on the show, earns somewhere close to Rs 2- 3 lacs per weekend.

Chandan Prabhakar

It was Akshay Kumar who spilled the beans on how much Chandan Prabhakar, who plays Chandu on the show makes every episode. In one of the fun segments, Akshay was as always, grilling the team for what they do and when he came to Chandu, he asked, "What do you do on the show except 'oye hoye oye hoye'?" Akshay asked Chandan to repeat his iconic dialogue and the audience burst into laughter. Then, the 'Khiladi' read out from a contract apparently that Chandan charges Rs 5 lakh per show for a five-minute performance."Main aap sab ko batana chahunga ke Chandan Prabhakar 5 lakh leta hai ek show ka or 5 min aata hai. Yani ki 1 min ka 1 lakh rs leta hai ye admi," he said.

Rochelle Rao

Rochelle, who rarely appears on the show, makes somewhere around Rs 1-2 lacs per appearance.

Navjot Singh Sidhu vs Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh, who had replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the celebrity judge on the show, had revealed that she gets far lesser pay-cheque than Sidhu. Once, on being asked about whose shoes would she want to step into, Archana Puran Singh had said that she would want to be in Navjot Singh Sidhu's shoes. And why would someone feel that about their predecessor? Archana Puran Singh had made it clear that it's because she gets paid way less than Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show, not even half of what he gets.