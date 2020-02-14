There's some bad news for Kapil Sharma Show fans as their favourite comedy show has been thrown out of this week's TRP chart. Bigg Boss 13, on the other hand, has maintained a firm grip in top 5 while Kundali Bhagya continues to lead the way. Let's take a look.

Kundali Bhagya: The Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya starrer has maintained its top position. It was on number one position last week as well.

Naagin 4: The fictional show has also remained firm in its number two position.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's show has witnessed a tremendous jump in the list. It has grabbed the third spot leaving its last week's 6th position.

Bigg Boss 13: As the finale is nearing, Salman Khan's controversial reality show is slowly and steadily climbing up the TRP ladder. It has now secured the number 4 position. Last week, it was on number 5.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The comedy show got derailed by Bigg Boss 13 but still managed to remain in top 5 position, securing the 5th spot.

Choti Sarrdaarni: The show has slipped 3 positions down in the TRP list. It has now settled on 6th spot.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The show has moved one position in the list securing the 7th spot.

Indian Idol 11: With Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding drama, the singing reality show somehow stayed in the top 10 list. It has now grabbed the 8th spot.

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: The show has taken the 9th spot.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka: The show, which was out of the top 10 list for the past few weeks, has just entered securing the 10th spot.