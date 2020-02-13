Kapil Sharma shares a great bond with almost all Bollywood celebrities and that's one of the reasons why stars ensure that they appear on The Kapil Sharma Show 2 to promote their films. Ranveer Singh has had also promoted his movies on the comedy show and has always had a blast entertaining viewers along with Kapil. However, back in 2015, Kapil was apparently miffed with Ranveer and no, it was not a prank that Kapil had pulled off.

What happened between Kapil and Ranveer

It was during the time when Kapil was on a promotional spree of his Bollywood debut movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon helmed by Abbas Mastan. As almost every Bollywood movie is promoted on Kapil's show, thus the ace comedian expected to promote his flick on his show but for that he wanted someone else to host it.

Apparently, many actors volunteered to wish Kapil luck on social media. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Ajay Devgn supported Kapil with video messages and wished him good luck.

As all these stars were busy with their own projects and some of them were out of Mumbai as well, Kapil had reportedly asked Ranveer, with whom he shares a warm relationship, to host one episode of CNWK.

"Kapil's team narrowed down on Ranveer, who has been on CNWK on more than one occasion. And the two have had a blast. One had seen a genuine bond between the two when Ranveer appeared on the show for Gunday, Dil Dhadakne Do and other films," a source had told the Times of India.

However, Kapil was shocked and disappointed when the talent management company that represents the Padmavat star demanded a huge amount to host an episode of Comedy Nights With Kapil.

It seemed Kapil was not aware of how showbiz works and hence was left shocked.

Ranveer declined the offer because of Bajirao Mastani

Later, Ranveer's spokesperson had said that Ranveer had to decline the offer as he was busy shooting for Bajirao Mastani. "He was asked whether he would host an episode for Kapil. They also checked what he usually charges for such things. However, he had to decline the offer because Bajirao Mastani has a deadline and it would be impossible to get Sanjay Leela Bhansali's permission at this stage," TOI had reported.

Whether it was just a matter of date clash or something else, remained a mystery. But when Ranveer had appeared on the show to promote Dil Dhadakne Do, he had promised Kapil that he would host the show for the comedian.