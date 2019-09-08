Growing up as a star kid had not been easy for Karan Deol. All these years, the third generation of the Deol family had been bullied, ridiculed in school by older boys including teachers for being identified as no one but 'Sunny Deol's son'. Though it was tough for Karan to bare these situations, he stood up for himself instead of giving up. So when Karan was asked about his growing years on The Kapil Sharma Show, he opened up about his traumatic experiences which left audience in silence.

Karan, along with his dad Sunny Deol, grandfather Dhamendra and his debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas co-star Sahher Bambba were seen having a great time interacting with Kapil Sharma on the show. Since Karan has always been away from the world of glitz and glamour, it was pretty obvious for Kapil to ask him about if boys in school were afraid of him for being Sunny Deol's son.

To this, Karan, with an innocent smile on his face, said that the situation was rather opposite as he used to get bullied in school a lot. He further said that most kids would make judge him and make fun of him and was left heartbroken when he was told in the middle of the class that 'you're only capable to write your dad's cheques, and nothing else'.

Sunny Deol got emotional and got slightly dewy-eyed after listening to Karan's disturbing life episode while everyone in the audience sat in their seats with a complete silence.

Dhamendra further added that some older boys had smacked his grandson down in school asking him whether he was really Sunny Deol's son. The veteran actor said that Karan couldn't fight back at that moment and it made him furious. He also expressed his disappointment that Karan didn't tell them about what had happened in school otherwise they would've done something to stop this menace.

Earlier, Karan had said that his mother was his only support through all this and she'd keep telling him, 'They're saying these things because that's how they are as people, it says nothing about you' that kept him going.

A talent competition was the turning point in Karan's life.

"I think my turning point was when my school was hosting a talent competition, and I decided to take part. I realised that this was a chance to prove myself. I spent night after night preparing a rap -- because that's the only thing I knew I was good at. On the day, I remember walking up on that stage, and there was a sea of people, with all eyes on me. But I took a deep breath, and performed my heart out. All the years of being bullied, ridiculed, and of being identified as nothing but 'Sunny Deol's son', came out when I was up on that stage. The audience thoroughly enjoyed -- and roared along, too. I felt liberated, as if I had finally broken free from the shackles. It took time, but that moment changed my life," he said.

He said he realised that sometimes "it doesn't take people and situations to make your life better. It takes a strong belief in yourself, the power to see yourself for who you are, and not the way others want you to be".

"You're not made to fit into moulds, you're made to create your own identity -- one that's unlike anybody else's," he added.

Karan's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, directed and produced by dad Sunny Deol, will release on September 20.

(With IANS Inputs)