Sunny Deol's son and Dharmendra's grandson, Karan Deol, is geared up for the release of his debut film – Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. From promoting his film at various TV shows to presenting it to the media, Karan is leaving no stone unturned for publicising his film.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Karan Deol revealed how he first broke the news of him getting into Bollywood to his father. Upon hearing Karan's wish, Sunny Deol asked him to seek the permission of his grand-dad Dharmendra as he is the boss of the house.

When Dharmendra learnt about Karan's interest, he assured him his full support but also cautioned him about the tough competition in the industry. Dharmendra also told him to be mentally and emotionally strong.

Karan opened up about the family's reaction to Sunny Deol contesting the elections and winning it. Karan revealed that no one had any idea what to expect when Sunny was getting into politics but they were all happy when he won. The family strongly believes that Sunny had been through a lot during the course of the elections and deserved to win it.

In the same interview talking about his love-life and whether he is in love, Karan said, "I am somewhat in love I would say."

Directed by his dad, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas stars debutante Sahher Bambaa opposite Karan. Talking about a particular kissing sequence in the film, Karan said, "Initially, I was a little shy and awkward about doing this scene in front of my father. That would be a normal reaction of any kid. But then, I just switched off and let my emotions flow. I was nervous at first, but after the take, I realised that the moment was beautifully captured and it was in sync with the story."