Sunny Deol's elder son Karan Deol got trolled yet again this time for shying away from the media while he was recently spotted cruising the streets of Mumbai in his car with his friends.

As soon as the paparazzi spotted the third generation of the Deol family, Karan looked visibly surprised and turned shy to the camera while he was seated in his car. Even his friends looked baffled when the shutterbugs showed up out of the blues and started clicking their pictures.

Karan along with his dad Sunny Deol, uncle Bobby Deol and wife Tanya and his some of his friends were out for a family dinner in Mumbai.

Karan's media shyness just went to show how he has managed to keep himself grounded considering his hardcore filmy family background. But the trolls yet again failed to change their perception towards the third generation of the Deol family and started trolling Karan once again giving a testamony of their sickening mentality.

While some talked about Karan's bodily features saying that his looks doesn't qualify him to become a lead actor and should rather take up supporting roles in Bollywood, some went a tad far to call him 'uncle'. However, there were a few who shutdown the trolls on Karan's behalf saying that the star kid was doing better things than just criticising and body-shaming people on social media.

Karan Deol will be making his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass which will be directed by his father Sunny Deol who is now all prepared to launch his son and Seher Bamba in his third directorial project after Dillagi and Ghayal Once Again.

The film borrows its title from a song of Dharmendra's 1973 film Blackmail. Since the song is apt for a youthful romantic feature and plus is one of Sunny's favorite numbers, he couldn't think of anything else. Sunny added, "Love is so beautiful, precious and pure, till the cracks appear."