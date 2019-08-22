The popular Tik Tok twins stars, Surabhi Mehra and Samriddhi Mehra, who are now known as Chinki and Minki of The Kapil Sharma Show, had a fan girl moment when they recently met the National Film Award winner Vicky Kaushal at Mumbai's Film City.

Dressed in coordinating white shirt and blue jeans, the twin sisters were seen posing for a photograph with Vicky who looked all happy to meet them.

"With the most humble, charming and versatile actor @vickykaushal09 PS- Thank you for matching height," Surabhi and Samriddhi wrote on Instagram.

Last month, Chinki and Minki had entered into The Kapil Sharma Show as Kapil's new neighbours and stunned everyone with their unison talk. They stole the show with their short presence and even got a standing ovation from Archana Puran Singh and the audience for their brilliant performance on stage.

Both Surabhi and Samriddhi are also popular on Instagram and have 197k followers and after appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show, their popularity witnessed a huge growth on social media. The TikTok twins have also been a part of modelling assignments and brand endorsements which you can easily get a glimpse of it on their respective Instagram handles.

For the uninitiated, Vicky recently bagged a National Film Award for the Best Actor for Uri The Surgical Strike and shared the trophy with Ayushmann Khurrana who also won the Best Actor for Andhadhun.