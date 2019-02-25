The uproar against Navjot Singh Sidhu over his remark on Pulwama attack is just refusing to die down. After facing massive backlash on social media, Sidhu has also been facing ban from entering in Mumbai's Film City premises imposed by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees. And those who are coming out in support of Sidhu, are not getting spared either. She earned herself a massive backlash on social media along with rape threats online for her stance.

After Kapil Sharma took a firm stand against sacking of Sidhu from The Kapil Sharma Show, Bigg Boss 12 winner Shilpa Shinde too strong reacted on Sidhu getting banned from shooting the comedy show.

"I am totally against the new phenomenon of banning anyone whose views you don't concur with. Sadly, CINTAA and other industry bodies are equally complicit in this. Everyone has the right to occupation; you can't deny me the right to earn my livelihood. In the same vein, I also bat for the rights of Pakistani artists to work in Bollywood, purely on the basis of talent. I have been victim of this ban culture, so know what's wrong with it," Shilpa Shinde was quoted as saying by IWMBuzz.

Shilpa further said that people were just twisting Sidhu's words and added that the politician never supported terrorism.

"Agreed, he might have been politically correct by not criticizing his friend, Imran Khan, but you need to understand that they have played together for years. Also, why was everyone after him to say something bad about Pakistan. He hit the nail on the head by saying that, at the end of the day, issues can only be threshed out on the peace table," Shilpa added.

But her words didn't go down with certain section of people who trolled her brutally and some even went on to threaten her with rape if she continues to support Sidhu.

Reacting strongly on it, Shilpa said that she will take legal action against those who are threatening her stressing on the point that authorities should hunt these people down who talk ill about women on public platform.