When Sanju biopic was about to release in theatres, many people including Salman Khan had said that Sanjay Dutt should've played his part in the film rather than Ranbir Kapoor. So when Sanjay was asked why he didn't appear in his own biopic on The Kapil Sharma Show, the Panipat actor didn't fail to give an honest answer to the question.

Apart from Sanjay, his Panipat co-star Kriti Sanon and director Ashutosh Gowariker also visited the Kapil Sharma Show to promote their recently released historical film.

As Kapil was telling Sanjay about how fascinating it was to witness the actor's journey on the big screen, the comedian asked him a pertinent question that didn't the makers of Sanju offered him his own role to play on the big screen to make it look more authentic.

To this, Sanjay replied, "No, they didn't offer me the role. But how many movies can I do? Right? We should let others also perform."

A couple of years, there was a report that Sanjay was not sure about Hirani's decision of casting Ranbir in Sanju as he thought that the latter won't be able to display his machismo on the big screen.

According to a report in DNA, Sanjay, in December, 2016, had thrown a party at his residence which was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani and David Dhawan. Everything was going fine until Dutt drowned a few pegs and decided to give Ranbir some advice for life.

Dutt walked upto Ranbir and in an inebriated state told him that he wants to produce a film with him. To which, an elated Ranbir replied to him saying that of course he would love to be a part of it. To which, Dutt, with a straight face, replied to him by saying that the film will be called 'Laddoo'.

Dutt's response left Ranbir quite baffled and when the latter repeated the name of the film as a question, Dutt instantly replied, "Yes, after that we will make films called Imarti, Jalebi and then Peda" which was followed by an awkward silence.

However, it was later that Sanjay realised that Ranbir has indeed done a good job at playing him on screen and was all praises for Ranbir.