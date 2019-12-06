Rating: 3.5

With larger than life set-up, grand sets and history being recreated in today's era, the film is about the sacrifices made by the Marathas. It showcases an important part in history - the greatest war between the Afghans and the Marathas.

Storyline

The film opens with Arjun Kapoor (Sadashivrao Bhau) being one of the most trusted commanders in his brother Nanasaheb Peshwa's army. After winning the battle against Nizam of Udgir he is chosen to lead the army against Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt) who is the king of Afghanistan. Joining the alliance of Afghanis is Najib-Ud-Daula ( Mantra Mugdh) and his brother Suleman -Ud-Daula (Sunny Ghanshani) to defeat the Marathas. In the mission to win against Abdali, with the wrong intentions and wrongdoings they play the game of power and politics.

To win against the dreaded Afghans, Parvati Bai (Kriti Sanon) supports her husband gets her army to battle against Abdali's soldiers. Amidst the battle and bloodshed, we see a subtle romance blooming between Sadashivrao and Parvati Bai. The innocence and the understanding between Parvati Bai and Sadashivrao Bhau are unmissable.

The first half is slow-paced and gives a brief introduction to each character, while the second half is gripping. The war sequences and dialogues are the plus points in the film.

Performance

Arjun Kapoor as Sadashivrao Bhau is fierce, his effortlessly charming performance steals the show. Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai comes as a surprise package for the audience. One can't take their eyes off Sanjay Dutt's persona the moment he comes on screen.

Mantra Mudgh, who has attempted a negative role for the first time in his career, is too good to be hated, his performance as cruel Najeeb-Ud- Daula is beyond words. The supporting cast like Mantra Mugdh, Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Bahl, and others have done a fine job.

Positives

The movie is lengthy approximately three hours but it doesn't look like one. The cinematography is pat for a historical film and costumes by Neeta Lulla and grandeur sets by Nitin Desai takes us to the era. Power-packed performances by trio Arjun, Kriti, and Sanjay Dutt are not to be missed,

Negatives

Arjun Kapoor's dialect and dance could have been better. The supporting cast's screen time was too less. The editing could have been better, the war etched too much to glorify the lads. The length of the songs could have been trimmed.

Verdict

The three hours historical extravaganza has been packaged well. Lagging in certain places, the film is for a niche audience not everyone is a fan of war drama.

