What Neha Kakkar could not do herself has now been done by The Kapil Sharma Shows' Bharti Singh aka Bua. Neha Kakkar, who has always been in news for both good and bad reasons, has made her way to the headlines again. This time because Bua has found the perfect match for the Indian Idol judge.

Neha Kakkar graced the Kapil Sharma Show along with brother Tony and sister Sonu Kakkar. The trio had a fun time on the show as the entire team kept cracking them up with their back-to-back jokes and one-liners. It was in between all of this that Bua Bharti Singh announced she has found the perfect match for Neha. Revealing details about Neha's to-be, Bua said that the person she has found is a lawyer by profession and she herself had gone on a date with him.

On being asked why she went out with the lawyer when Neha is supposed to be with him, Bharti revealed that it was a 'court date' since the man in question is a lawyer. When Kapil reminded Bharti that she ought to have asked Neha first, Bharti retaliated, "Neha se kya poochna, ladka wakeel hai, beti hamari judge hai to tumhara kyun order-order nikal raha hai?"

Neha Kakkar is an emotional person and we get to see a glimpse of that in almost every episode of Indian Idol. In a promo shared by the channel, we can see Krushna Abhishek making fun of Neha's constant crying. He even goes on to compare her with Archana Puran Singh.

Krushna, dressed as Sapna, tells everyone, "Terek ko pata hai, ye Indian Idol ki Archana Puran Singh hai?" When Kapil Sharma asks him how, Krushna says, "Ye yahan par kisi bhi baat pe hans hans ke paise kama rahi hain, aur ye vahan par ro ro kar paise kama rahi hai." This leaves everyone on the sets, including Neha Kakkar, in splits.

We must tell you here that Neha had a rather ugly breakup with Himansh Kohli, who had proposed to Neha on the sets of Indian Idol. Neha was even linked to her Indian Idol contestant Vibhor Parashar after her break up.