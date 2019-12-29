The upcoming episode of the Kapil Sharma Show is going to be an absolute laugh riot. The country's top singer currently, Neha Kakkar, would be seen gracing the show along with brother Tony Kakkar and sister Sonu Kakkar.

Neha Kakkar is an emotional person and we get to see a glimpse of that in almost every episode of Indian Idol. In a promo shared by the channel, we can see Krushna Abhishek making fun of Neha's constant crying. He even goes on to compare her with Archana Puran Singh.

Krushna, dressed as Sapna, tells everyone, "Terek ko pata hai, ye Indian Idol ki Archana Puran Singh hai?" When Kapil Sharma asks him how, Krushna says, "Ye yahan par kisi bhi baat pe hans hans ke paise kama rahi hain, aur ye vahan par ro ro kar paise kama rahi hai." This leaves everyone on the sets, including Neha Kakkar, in splits.

Bharti Singh also tried finding the perfect match for Neha Kakkar. We must tell you here that Neha had a rather ugly breakup with Himansh Kohli, who had proposed to Neha on the sets of Indian Idol. After their breakup, Neha had apparently deleted all their pictures from social media, but Himansh's Instagram account still has their PDA photos.

Neha and Himansh's relationship had ended on an unpleasant note. The singer had made their split public by speaking about it on social media. She had even said that she was suffering from depression after the breakup. She was so upset that she was seen breaking down in public on multiple occasions. Post their breakup, Neha had deleted all her pictures with Himansh and had even unfollowed him on Instagram.

Neha was even linked to her Indian Idol contestant Vibhor Parashar after her break up. An upset Neha had taken to social media to say, "Even if she's a celebrity, she's a human being first! Stop being so heartless. Stop talking about somebody's personal life or character. Stop judging. Stop embarrassing people. Don't do so much that they get depression."