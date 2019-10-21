There are very few celebrities that indulge in washing their dirty linen in public and Govinda–Sunita seem to be one of them. After a bitter fall-out where Govinda's wife Sunita had claimed that they have broken all ties with Krushna's family, Krushna was asked to leave after completing his stint before their arrival on the Kapil Sharma Show.

Govind and Sunita had come to promote the music video of their daughter Narmada on the show. Talking about why he did not create a scene, Krushna told International Business Times, "I chose not to create a ruckus because it was Narmada's big day, and they had come to promote her album. If I could do this for my sister being the older brother, I expected the same from my elders."

Further talking about his reaction to the whole situation, Krushna said, "I was told by the team that Sunita Ii didn't want me to be a part of the segment featuring them. So, I appeared in a gig before their entry. It was sad and shocking, as my character (Sapna) is an integral part of the show."

Krushna's wife Kashmera also spoke to IBT and put across her point-of-view on the whole charade. She said, "I find it a little strange that they did not want Krushna at the time that they were on stage. I understand that Krushna is fabulous in comedy but he would not have overshadowed Govindaji. So why the insecurity?"

"But, of course, we can't control how others think, right? As far as I am concerned, I have distanced myself from people that involve themselves in such meaningless politics. I am too busy with the release of my first film and honestly, I have no time for people that sit at home and plot against my husband and me," she added.

Krushna Abhishek would be seen in a never-seen-before role in Kashmera Shah helmed project – Marne Bhi Do Yaaron – a dark comedy which also features newbie Rishab Chauhan.