It wouldn't be wrong to say that many people have now become familiar with the term 'nepotism' because of Kangana Ranaut who had called out Karan Johar a couple of years ago on his own chat show Koffee With Karan. The term soon reached millions thanks to social media and it is now being used every now and then. And the incident repeated itself when Kiku Sharda accused Kapil Sharma of nepotism on his own show.

On Sunday's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, we saw a different Kiku Sharda aka Bachcha Yadav when he made an entrance when an eminent Indian Sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan along with his sons - Amaan and Ayaan - graced the show with their presence.

It was pretty evident that Kapil was having a tough time dealing with Kiku Sharda's passive-aggressive behavior on the show. Kiku as Bachcha Yadav let out a storm of subtle insults (which have been a part of the show's script) while performing on stage and even revealed some of Kapil's secrets.

As soon as Kapil threw a punch line on him, Kiku told the audience that you might be wondering that it was so spontaneous of Kapil but in real he had practised atleast for 6 hours at home to deliver the particular line on the show.

Kapil told Ustad Amjad Ali Khan that sometimes Kiku keeps talking like this because he is a friend. But Kiku shot back at him and accused him of nepotism by pointing at the orchestra band on the show.

While Kapil was seen laughing incessantly at Kiku's jibes, the latter got a standing ovation from audience for his brilliant performance on stage.