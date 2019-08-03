The Kapil Sharma Show may have been facing tough competition in the TRP race from other TV shows like Nach Baliye 9 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. But the comedy show has never failed to entertain the audience by giving them a dose of heavy laughter every weekend. And this time, Sonakhi Sinha and rapper Badshah will be seen as the guests on the show. And while sharing some interesting stories about her life, Sonakshi revealed the reason why Salman Khan is still upset with her.

So when Sonakshi was having a good time interacting with Kapil Sharma on the show, the comedian began dwelling on the past when Sonakshi had received her first ever salary cheque. While talking about it, Kapil informed the audience that Sonakshi's proud mother Poonam Sinha had framed her first cheque on the walls of her house.

To this Sonakshi added that she had volunteered for Lakme Fashion Week where she was supposed to help the guests find their seats. She stumbled upon Salman Khan who had then immediately asked her, "what are you doing here? Go loose some weight and do movies."

She said that Salman had then asked her if she was getting paid for the job. When Sonakshi replied with a 'yes', Salman asked her if she would take him out for dinner with her first salary. But she didn't. And guess what, till date, Salman keeps taunting Sonakshi about the incident.

Sonakshi also revealed that it was that time when Salman had offered her a role in Dabangg which turned out to be a blockbuster. She will now be seen in Dabangg 3 with Salman which also stars Kannda actor Kiccha Sudeep who plays the antagonist. The film is being directed by Prabhu Deva.

Take a look.