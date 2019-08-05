Have you ever heard Kapil Sharma talking about his struggle and pain that he had endured during his entire lifetime? Never right. And even if he does, the ace comedian will convey it in such a humorous way that you will enjoy it like watching a sunset. His rags to riches story always reminds us of his determination and strength to overcome different circumstances in life.

So when Kapil Sharma was entertaining the audience with his humour and wit while interacting with his guests Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah on The Kapil Sharma Show, the ace comedian revealed how much did he earn from his first salary.

Kapil said that he had received his first ever pay cheque of Rs 1,500 when he used to work at a printing mill where he was supposed to print designs on fabric with the help of a machine.

Earlier, Kapil had worked at various places to earn a living after facing tough financial time post his father's death in 2004 due to cancer. From working at a telephone booth to performing in night jagratas to becoming one of the most popular personalities on Indian television, Kapil has definitely come a long way.

Kapil is now enjoying a happy phase in his life. He will soon embrace fatherhood as his wife and long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath is currently in her second trimester of pregnancy. And with the success of The Kapil Sharma Show season 2, the comedian has given yet another reason for people to follow their passion with utmost dedication and sheer hard work.