Veteran actor Dharmendra had always been a strict and conservative father to his daughters Esha and Ahana. And when it comes to girls, he likes them to follow his command, like most fathers do. But Hema Malini was not like that. She has been a bridge between the father and his girls. The veteran actress had earlier revealed how Dharmendra used to tell his girls not to wear short tops with tight-fitting jeans. And she has yet again spoken about how Dharmendra didn't want his daughters to join the film line and dance.

Being born and raised in a family with a filmy background, Esha had always been fond of dancing as her mother Hema used to practice classical dance at home. Watching her mother dance like a feather, Esha naturally developed an interest to learn dance and her desire to make a career in Bollywood.

Hema was taken aback when Dharmendra objected to it. He told Hema that if his daughters learn dance, they will join the film industry. But Hema was adamant, as dance was considered as a worship in her community. And now both Esha and Ahana are accomplished Bharatnatyam dancers.

So when Hema and Esha visited The Kapil Sharma Show to promote a book titled Amma Mia written by Esha, Hema once again opened up about Dharmendra's conservative behaviour towards his daughters.

Hema revealed that "Esha was interested in extra-curricular activities such as sports and dance. Like in our house, we used to do dance practice because of which she started liking it and wanted to be a professional dancer and even make her career in Bollywood. However, Dharamji didn't like his daughter dancing or making her Bollywood debut and he had an objection to that."

And though Esha never had much of a career in Bollywood, she did make an impact with her couple of movies such as Dhoom, Yuva, Kaal and others.