It's been long since we saw Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover sharing one stage together after their infamous mid-air brawl. There had been many reports on Kapil and Sunil reuniting on The Kapil Sharma Show. But every time the reports turn out to be untrue until recently when the friends-turned-foes came together at a recent wedding function.

In a video shared by their common friend, Kapil along with Sunil and singer Mika Singh were seen enjoying their moment on stage wherein they sang a few songs and even shared warm greetings with each other. Sunil, in fact, was also heard taking a dig at Kapil saying, "Don't know who's getting married, Varun or Kapil?" The two even hugged it out forgetting all their differences they had in the past.

There had been several reports in the past about Sunil making a comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show but time and again, the comedian had rubbished the rumours calling it baseless. However, he had said that if there is any development about his return or any sort of collaboration with Kapil Sharma, he will himself share the news with his fans.

In a recent interview with IANS, Sunil made it clear that Bharat has given him a platform after which people have started taking him seriously, not just as a comedian, but also as an actor. He also said that he has been getting good offers and has hinted that he would like to focus on films for now.

Sunil had previous admitted that The Kapil Sharma Show had indeed given him an identity and his share of fame in the industry. His stage characters - Gutthi, Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku bhabhi - had become household thanks to his impeccable comic timing and the conviction he played the characters with.

And going by the latest video, it seems like Kapil and Sunil have finally buried the hatchet and we hope that somebody we will once again see the two performing on stage together.