The team of Sooryavanshi recently reached the sets of Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film which has been postponed due to the Coronavirus Outbreak. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2020. The team has now reached the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and will be entertaining us soon on the national television.

SonyTV has released a new promo on Twitter in which Kapil will be seen awestruck not by Akshay or Rohit but looking at Katrina Kaif. Well, Katrina looked ethereal wearing a floral Sabyasachi lehenga with Chandbalis and minimalistic makeup.

Sony TV shared the promo and wrote, "When your best friend takes a 'U' turn as soon they get into a relationship. Do not miss out on unlimited laughter and fun only on #TheKapilSharmaShow tonight at 9:30 PM. #Sooryavanshi".

When your best friend takes a 'U' turn as soon they get into a relationship. Do not miss out on unlimited laughter and fun only on #TheKapilSharmaShow tonight at 9:30 PM. #Sooryavanshi @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/XZWJzkXlsj — Sony TV (@SonyTV) March 15, 2020

According to the promo released, it can be seen that Rohit and Akshay are making Kapil realize that they too have come to promote the film but Kapil, as everyone knows how he is, is so smitten by Katrina's looks that he completely ignores Akshay and Rohit.

Social media battle between Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty

A few days ago Shame on you Rohit Shetty was trending on social media after Rohit disappointed his fans with his viral quote that read, "All three, obviously. You have to watch the take thrice. The scene with the blast has Katrina (Kaif) too. If you look closely, she is blinking (during it). After the fourth take, she came to me and asked:

"Can we take one more? And I said, 'Katrina, I will tell you honestly, no one is going to look at you.' She got so wild. She said, 'how could you tell me this?' and I said: Three guys are walking with blasts happening behind, nobody will notice you. And I kept that shot. In the promo, she blinks while walking. But kaun dekhega? (sic)," Rohit Shetty was allegedly quoted as saying by Film Companion.

Soon a screenshot of his quote went viral on the internet and online users were not so pleased with Rohit Shetty's controversial statement. Within a few hours, people started trending 'Shame on you Rohit Shetty' hashtag on Twitter.

"Learn to respect your female actors. She was trending higher on Twitter than your male actors with just a few scenes. You should be thankful that Katrina Kaif is just too kind to even with people with shit mentality like you," an online user expressed its outrage on Rohit Shetty's statements. And there were thousands of people who expressed their displeasure.