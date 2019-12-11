And the news we had all been waiting for is finally here. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl on December 10. The couple would be celebrating their first wedding anniversary with their little bundle-of-joy in their hands this year.

While Kapil had been shooting for episodes in advance so he could spend maximum time with his wife and the newborn baby, two more episodes were scheduled to be shot before the tiny Sharma's birth.

In a dilemma, when the makers reached out to Kapil, the ace comedian and thorough professional assured them that he would shoot for the episodes as planned earlier. Kapil would be shooting for an episode with Deepika Padukone and the team of Chhapaak on Wednesday and with Kareena Kapoor and the team of Good Newwz on Thursday.

Post the shooting of the two episodes, Kapil would go on a break till New Year to be with his wife and the new addition to his family. A Mumbai Mirror report states, "He was supposed to shoot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show with Deepika Padukone on Wednesday and another one with the Good Newwz gang on Thursday. When the production team reached out to him, he assured them that the shoot will go on as per schedule."

The source further added, "The team had decided the schedule keeping the due date in mind. So, there are no more episodes planned for this month. The next one will happen only after the first week of January."

Kapil's preparation for parenthood

Talking to Pinkvilla, Kapil had earlier said, "I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health."

When asked about preparations for welcoming the new member, he had shared with the portal, "There is no prep because we don't know if it would be a boy or girl. It's a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcome the new member."

Our best wishes are with Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath on the arrival of their ray-of-sunshine!