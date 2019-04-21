Fans of The Kapil Sharma Show are up for another exciting episode of the popular comedy show as two of B-Town's best friends – Kajol and Karan Johar - will grace the show in the upcoming episode.

Pictures of the two from the sets have been doing the rounds and looks like fans, who have witnessed the camaraderie of the duo in the past, will witness another round of fun and craziness of the duo along with Kapil and his team.

A source told DNA: "Kapil had been trying to woo KJo to come on his show for a long time now. Of course, the filmmaker's jet-setting schedules didn't allow this to happen sooner. Kajol, too, was stationed in Singapore for a fortnight with her daughter Nysa who is studying there. She got back four days ago. So, it was decided that the shoot would happen post-April 16.''

In the pictures, Kajol is seen looking stunning in her pink pantsuit. The actress complemented her look with minimal make-up and accessories. On the other hand, filmmaker Karan sizzled in a printed jacket and trousers. The pictures also speak volumes of the fun the celebrities had shot for the episode with Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and others. The episode will surely be a laughing riot.

Ever since The Kapil Sharma Show 2 is back with its new members including Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek, fans have been showering it with lots of love. Many celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn and others have already graced the show to promote their films.

Talking about the TRP rating, the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show started off with high TRP rating with Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan gracing the first episode. However, soon the ratings started to drop owing to Navjot Singh Sidhu's controversial statements on Pulwama terror attack. It was only after a couple of episodes that Kapil and his team could manage to bring the show back on top five list of TRP chart.