Kapil Sharma will turn a year older on April 2, 2019, and before the special day arrives, the comedian-actor had a mini pre-birthday party with his The Kapil Sharma Show 2 family on the sets of the show.

Kapil's fan club has posted a few pictures from the birthday celebration on Instagram where the comedian is seen elated as he and his TKSS family gorge on the beautiful cake. Kapil's mother was also a part of the celebration.

Ever since The Kapil Sharma Show is back with its new members including Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek, fans have been showering it with lots of love. Many celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn and others have already graced the show to promote their films.

Recently, the 37-year-old comedian-actor, who has been a victim of social media trolls just like any other celebrity, revealed that he has learnt to ignore them.

At an event, Kapil elaborated his thought on trolls in his own funny way and called them "unplanned children". When asked how he reacts to trolls on social media, the comedian said: "There are three kinds of followers on social media, one is fans, the second are fans who are also critics and the third breed is of velle (useless) ones. I thank fans who tell me or bring to my notice constructive criticism, but then the third breed has no job but to just spread negativity," Mid-Day quoted him as saying.

He further added: "They are like unplanned children who have come to the world without any planning. They were born because the weather was good. But I have understood that the only way to ignore them is to not pay any attention to them. Initially, I used to react, but now I have started ignoring them. Today, with free data available, people are always on the phone and don't even give a second thought while talking nonsense on social media."