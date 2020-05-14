Kannada actor Michale Michael Madhu, who was known for comedy roles, has passed away on Wednesday, 13 May. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

According to TV reports, Michael Madhu was taken to the KIMS Hospital after he collapsed at his home in the noon. The cause of his death has not been revealed though a report claims that he suffered a heart attack. He breathed his last at 6.30 pm. The actor was aged 51.

Who was Michael Madhu?

Michael Madhu acted in over 300 movies in his career spanning over 15 years. He came to limelight with Kashinath's Love Training. He was a regular member in his movies in mid 90s and considered him as his guru.

His character of a sleepy constable in Upendra-directorial Shh had also won him a lot of appreciation. Although he acted in considerable number of movies, he was more or less restricted to small roles. Predominantly, he was cast in beggar characters.

Unfortunately, Madhu never got bigger roles to showcase his acting talent. Bhajarangi, AK 47, Vaali, Suryavamsha, Neelambari, Yamalokadalli Veerappan, Meese Hottha Gandasige Demandappo Demandu, Suprabhatha and Minugathare are some of the movies in which he had acted.

Passionate Dancer

He was passionate about dancing and had prefixed 'Michael' to his name as a respect to late American singer and dancer, Michael Jackson.

With his death, Sandalwood has lost one more comedian in this lockdown period due to Coronavirus outbreak after Bullet Prakash, who died at the age of 42 due to kidney and liver-related issues.

People on Twitter are condoling his death on Twitter. Condolence messages can be read below:

Karthik Gowda: RIP Michael Madhu. Many of your works still generate so much laughter for the audiences.

Sandesh Mysore: #RIP #MichaelMadhu Sandalwood lost another comedian Sleepy faceSleepy faceSleepy face

Nikitha Somanna: #RIP #michaelmadhu #Sandalwood