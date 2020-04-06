Kannada actor Bullet Prakash is kept on ventilator after being hospitalised on 31 March. He was initially admitted for gastric-related issues, but he is now said to be having issues in his kidneys and liver.

Condition Critical

According to Kannada media, his condition has not seen any improvement and now kept on ventilator. However, his family members have requested media not to spread false news and requested fans not to worry.

His son expressed confidence of his father recovering soon and made appeal to fans not to worry about his health, since the doctors are sincerely doing their duty.

Who is Bullet Prakash?

Bullet Prakash had lost 35 kilograms a few years ago through a tough diet regime. It is now said this caused the health issues for the Kannada actor, who is known for his comedian roles.

The 42-year old has acted in over 325 movies in Sandalwood. He has shared screen space with almost all the actors of Sandalwood that includes Challenging Star Darshan, Shivaraj Kumar, Kiccha Sudeep and Upendra among others.

His combination scenes with Sadhu Kokila made him a house-hold name among the Kannadigas.

Bullet Prakash is also involved in politics and a member of the Bharathiya Janata Party. He is also a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.