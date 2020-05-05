KGF is a feather in Sandalwood's cap. It is a film that showcased the capabilities of the Kannada film industry that it too can produce a top-class movies. The film made Yash a pan-India star and brought laurels to the cast and crew of the movie.

KGF Creator's Interesting Tweet

However, not many know how it all started. Prashanth Neel has now revealed in his latest tweet as he wished Karthik Gowda, the executive producer of the KGF franchise, on his birthday, 5 May.

"Happy birthday @Karthik1423 brother.....lets celebrate soon after the lockdown.Not many know your were the first one to approach me after #ugramm and thus #kgf happened..thankful you initiated it and here we are after soo many years celebrating it.... [sic]" the director tweeted.

After the success of Prashanth Neel's debut movie Ugramm, he was approached by many producers and Karthik Gowda, on behalf of Hombale Films, met the director to enquire whether he had an interesting script in hand.

Yash's Role in Taking it to Larger Audience

The KGF script caught the attention of Hombale Films and things slowly fall into places. However, the team had no plans to make it a multilingual movie, but Yash insisted the makers to release in other languages after the shooting commenced.

Prashanth Neel was not happy with the idea, but as Yash was very confident, the makers decided to release in other languages as well. Rest is history. Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel is celebrating his ninth wedding anniversary. "9 years since our start❤happy anniversary nana❤

You Still care and take the time to set my hair like u did the first time we met❤ lets continue our debate about ours being an arranged or love marriageno clarity yet

To many more crazy memories and fights.....

Lets continue building our #neelgang❤

Pc:@solsticestories. [sic]," he posted.