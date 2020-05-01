Filmmaker Prashanth Neel, the man who created bloody mines of KGF, is apparently a child at heart. It becomes evident after he shared a video of him playing cheerfully with his children which has now gone viral.

Prashanth Neel on Instagram

In the video, Prashanth Neel is having fun with his children. It begins with his daughter tapping the clap and he is having a battle with his son. The cute clip is now winning the hearts on internet.

He shared the clip and wrote, "The #neelgang and their lockdown life when Neel misses his shoot he has a plan New script in the making #mybabies❤️ #stayhomestaysafe. [sic["

The clip also indicates how Prashanth Neel is enjoying the unexpected break during the lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. This video is winning the heart and for the fans of Yash, who have been demanding him to release KGF 2 teaser, forget about the teaser for a moment.

Child-like Heart

Some has how expressed their wonder at the sight of a man, who could create bloody movies like Ugramm and KGF, is blessed with a child-like heart. His recent post sums it up perfectly.

He shared a photo of him with his children and captioned, " There are two shades to Mr. Neel ,like the characters he creates on screen Poor son has to make peace with it for the rest of his life #daddysangel #daddysbrat #neelgang❤️#sarayuneel#rayanshneel Pc : @solsticestories thank u. [sic]"

Prashanth Neel started his career with Sri Murali-starrer Ugramm. His KGF: Chapter 1 with Yash became the biggest blockbuster of all-time in Sandalwood. Now, he has been working on its sequel.

By now, the shooting should have been completed, but the lockdown has delayed it. The Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer is scheduled for release on 23 October.