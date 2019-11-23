After several years of delay, the life story of Michael Jackson is finally headed to the big screen. The life's story of King of Pop is being adapted into a feature-length movie from the same producer who brought us the life of Freddy Mercury in the box-office hit movie, Bohemian Rhapsody.

As per the report by Deadline, Bohemian Rhapsody movie producer Graham King has secured the rights, including the music, from Michael Jackson's estate to make a feature film on his controversial life.

As of now, more details of Michael Jackson's biopic is not yet revealed but Deadline added that the movie is not intended to be a "sanitized rendering" of Michael Jackson's life. The movie will be written by John Logan, who previously wrote movies like Gladiator, Stark Trek: Nemesis, The Aviator, and Hugo.

The name of Michael Jackson's biopic is not yet disclosed by since his song "Thriller" remains one of the finest pop songs, it won't be wrong to say that the writers will consider calling the biopic, Thriller.

Michael Jackson's troublesome life

It was back in 1993 when Michael Jackson was first accused of child sexual abuse by a 13-year-old boy, Jordan Chandler. The kid that time said he and the pop singer had engaged in acts of kissing and fellatio. Jordan's mother told the police at first that she had no idea and she even couldn't believe that Jackson molested her son but her statement changed after a couple of days.

If this was not enough, then in 2013, choreographer Wade Robson filed a lawsuit against Michael Jackson in which he alleged that the musician has sexually abused him for seven years, beginning when he was merely seven years old. His lawsuit, however, was dismissed on the grounds of being filled too late.

As earlier reported, Michael Jackson's documentary, Leaving Neverland, talked extensively about the sexual abuse faced by Wade Robson and James Safechuck. The acclaimed documentary is directed by Dan Reed. Earlier this year, Jackson estate sued HBO for breaching a non-disparagement clause from a 1992 contract. HBO, however, denied the claims of a breach of contract and filed an anti-SLAPP motion.

Even though the biopic details of Michael Jackson is not yet revealed but there are chances that the creative minds behind this would like to cover this aspect of Jackson's life as well. Apart from his music, his rise to fame, his fan following, all these allegations sum up his entire life and it would be interesting to see how the writers and director will portray him.