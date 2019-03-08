Following the controversial Michael Jackson documentary, Leaving Neverland, several fans and celebrities have started to pour their opinions online. Soon after the release of the documentary, his daughter, Paris Jackson has clarified her position.

The famous model Paris Jackson has finally responded to allegations of child abuse made against her late father Michael Jackson in the critically acclaimed documentary film, Leaving Neverland.

An online publication recently claimed that Paris Jackson believes that her father is innocent of sex abuse claims. For this, 20-year-old Paris clarified that as of now, she has not made any official statements in regards to all the allegations that are brought in light from Leaving Neverland documentary.

"I actually haven't made any statements yet, especially regarding how it affects my work life," Paris tweeted.

i didn’t mean to offend by expressing that titties should be calm, i know injustices are frustrating and it’s easy to get worked up. but reacting with a calm mind usually is more logical than acting out of rage and also.... it feels better to mellow out. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 7, 2019

It was previously established by TMZ that the young celebrated model Paris was reportedly concerned about how the sexual abuse claims against her father Michael Jackson would impact her modelling/acting career.

Michael Jackson became a figure of controversy in 1993 after he was accused of sexually abusing the child of a family friend. The case led to an open investigation and was settled out of court in 1994. However, in 2005, Michael was tried and acquitted of further child abuse allegations.

The 2019 documentary movie, Leaving Neverland focuses on two men — Wad Robson and James Safechuck, who alleges that they were sexually abused by Michael Jackson when they were mere children. The documentary shows the interviews of Robson's family members and described their relationship with the King of Pop.

Upon the release of the documentary, several radio stations have also boycotted Michael Jackson's songs and as per the latest report, his statue from Manchester Football club is also removed. Several known journalists have predicted that Michael's music would be reassessed following the broadcast of this controversial documentary.

In response to the Leaving Neverland documentary, Michael Jackson's estate has filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO and it has petitioned a court to compel the network to cooperate in their plans to broadcast the film.

"Leaving Neverland isn't a documentary, it is the kind of tabloid character assassination Michael Jackson endured in life, and now in death. The film takes uncorroborated allegations that supposedly happened 20 years ago and treats them as fact," Jackson's reps for his estate issued a statement to Variety via Cosmopolitan.