The Tamil film industry known as Kollywood has earned a prominent spot in Indian cinema with its engaging stories, talented actors and unique approach to filmmaking. With 2024 promising several much-awaited releases, fans of Tamil movies have plenty to look forward to. Here's a look at some of the top upcoming Tamil films in 2024.

1. Vettaiyan

- Cast: Rajinikanth Amitabh Bachchan Fahadh Faasil Rana Daggubati Manju Warrier

- Director: TJ Gnanavel

- Release Date: October 10, 2024

One of the most anticipated films of 2024 is Vettaiyan starring the iconic Rajinikanth as an IPS officer. The movie is expected to feature high-energy action scenes with a strong emphasis on human rights issues. Amitabh Bachchan, making his Tamil film debut, plays a significant role with his dialogues in Tamil enhanced by AI. The reunion of Rajinikanth and Bachchan after 33 years adds to the excitement, making this one of the year's must-watch films.

2. Kanguva

- Cast: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Aarash Shah

- Director: Siva

- Release Date: November 14 2024

Originally set for an October release, Kanguva was postponed to avoid clashing with Vettaiyan. This historical film spans over 500 years from the 1700s to the present day, narrating the story of a hero completing a mission from the past. Suriya's physical transformation for the role has already gained attention with reports suggesting he portrays three distinct characters in the film.

3. Brother

- Cast: Jayam Ravi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Bhumika Chawla

- Director: M Rajesh

- Release Date: October 31 2024

Brother features Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Arul Mohan in a family drama revolving around Karthik, a simple man with strong ties to his family, particularly his elder sister. The movie promises a mix of humor romance and family values with an engaging storyline that appeals to all age groups.

4. Amaran

- Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose

- Director: Rajkumar Periasamy

- Release Date: October 31 2024

Amaran, based on the book India's Most Fearless, tells the real-life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an Indian soldier who was martyred during a counterterrorism operation. Sivakarthikeyan portrays the soldier while Sai Pallavi plays his wife. The biographical drama promises to be both emotional and action-packed, shedding light on the bravery of one of India's military heroes.

5. Vidaamuyarchi

- Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra

- Director: Magizh Thirumeni

- Release Date: December 2024 (Tentative)

Vidaamuyarchi starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan is a thrilling action film with several chase sequences expected to be the highlight. With its final leg of shooting recently completed in Azerbaijan, fans are eagerly awaiting this high-octane film, which promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

6. Bloody Beggar

- Cast: Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah, Ruhani Sharma

- Director: Sivabalan Muthukumar

- Release Date: October 31 2024

A comedy entertainer Bloody Beggar is directed by debut filmmaker Sivabalan Muthukumar. Kavin known for his versatility plays the lead and the film also features several popular faces in key roles. Set for a Diwali release this film is expected to bring laughter and fun to the big screen.

7. Viduthalai Part 2

- Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Manju Warrier, Prakash Raj

- Director: Vetrimaaran

- Release Date: December 20 2024

Following the success of Viduthalai Part 1 in 2023, the sequel continues the intense crime thriller story. Directed by Vetrimaaran Viduthalai Part 2 explores the rise of Vijay Sethupathi's character Perumal Vaathiyaar as a prominent rebel leader. A significant portion of the film is set in the 1960s adding a historical element to this gripping tale.