Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti Ravi's recent divorce has caused a buzz on the internet ending their 15-year-long marriage. Amid these rumours, began to circulate about Jayam Ravi's alleged secret relationship with a singer from Goa named Kenishaa Francis. The story quickly grabbed attention and now Kenishaa has addressed the issue publicly.

As soon as rumours about Kenishaa and Jayam Ravi's relationship surfaced many internet users began leaving comments on her Instagram posts mocking her for being involved with the actor. One particular comment read "Is Jayam Ravi safe with you?" Kenishaa decided to respond to this comment. She wrote "Are you safe with your parents? Are you safe with yourself and all your insecurities? Are you safe with all the friends you have currently around you? Are you a safe person to others in the first place? I wish you peace and love."

The rumours about Jayam Ravi and Kenishaa Francis' supposed relationship first appeared in a Tamil magazine called Nakheeran. The magazine claimed that Jayam Ravi and Kenishaa had been secretly dating suggesting this could be the reason behind his divorce from Aarti. According to the magazine Jayam and Kenishaa had previously been fined by the Goa police for speeding while they were driving together. This incident reportedly led to a significant argument between Jayam and his wife Aarti when she found out about it.

In addition to this Nakheeran also reported that Jayam Ravi missed his 14th wedding anniversary with Aarti. Instead of celebrating with his wife he allegedly spent the day in Goa with Kenishaa. During this trip the report claims that Jayam and Kenishaa purchased a bungalow together.

Other reports from Mathrubhumi also suggested that Jayam met Kenishaa during one of his visits to Goa. The actor who is well-known for his role in Ponniyin Selvan - I was reportedly drawn to Kenishaa's voice and their relationship developed from there.

For those unfamiliar with her Kenishaa Francis is a singer originally from Bangalore but has gained popularity in Goa. She is known for performing in various pubs and music events in the coastal city. Aside from her music career, she has also appeared in several music videos and films. She even collaborated with Tamil actor Jiiva for a music album.

Although Kenishaa has now spoken out both Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi have remained silent about the situation leaving fans and media outlets speculating about the true nature of the actor's relationships and the reasons behind his divorce.