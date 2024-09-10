Tamil actor Jayam Ravi announced on September 9 that he is separating from his wife Aarti. He shared a statement in both Tamil and English explaining that the decision to end their marriage was made after careful consideration. He asked for privacy and understanding as they navigate through this difficult time. Speculation about their separation had already surfaced months earlier when Aarti removed photos of Ravi from her Instagram account.

In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) page, Jayam Ravi expressed gratitude for the support, saying, "Grateful for your love and understanding."

Jayam Ravi pic.twitter.com/FNRGf6OOo8 — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) September 9, 2024

He started his statement by explaining that he has always been open and honest with his fans and the media. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you," he wrote. Ravi revealed that after much thought and discussion, he and Aarti had decided to end their marriage.

He emphasized that this decision was not made in haste but came from personal reasons that he believed were in the best interest of everyone involved. "After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."

Jayam Ravi also requested that people respect their privacy during this time. "In light of this, I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that of our family members during this difficult time and appeal to all of you to refrain from making any assumptions, rumors or allegations in this regard and let the matter remain private," he said in his post.

In his statement, Jayam Ravi expressed his ongoing dedication to his acting career. He reassured fans that he would continue to focus on bringing joy and entertainment through his films. He wrote, "My priority has always remained the same - to continue bringing joy and entertainment through my films to my dearest audience. I am still and will always be your Jayam Ravi - who is cherished by all of you throughout my career and as an actor who is dedicated to my craft and commitment to showcase the best of my talent. Your constant support means the world to me and I am grateful for the love you have showered on me over the years."

Rumors of a possible split between Jayam Ravi and Aarti had been circulating for some time especially after she deleted pictures with him from her social media accounts earlier this year. This fueled speculation about trouble in their relationship. Aarti Ravi had deleted her photos with Ravi and this stirred a controversy among the industry circles. Also, her stories on Instagram about love, relationship and a lot more made the fans believe there is something fishy for sure.

Jayam Ravi and Aarti were married in June 2009. The couple has two sons, Aarav and Ayaan. Despite the personal challenges, Jayam Ravi has assured his fans that his commitment to his career remains unchanged.

The couple have entered the club of many other Kollywood actors who have recently announced separation.