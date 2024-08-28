Vijay fans all across the nation are currently awaiting the release of his new movie GOAT, or The Greatest of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

According to the latest reports, the film has been recensored again, after the makers added some new scenes to the movie.

Run time of GOAT extended

Reports suggest that Venkat Prabhu and his team sent the film for recensoring after they decided to add some crucial scenes to the film, which they considered fit to add up the engagement among the audience.

The overall run time of the movie is now three hours and three minutes, while before censoring, it was two hours and 59 minutes.

The film has now been issued a U/A certificate by the censor board.

GOAT will hit the screens on September 05, in a record number of theaters all across the world.

The advanced ticket booking for the movie in Tamil Nadu will begin on August 30. According to the recent updates, the first show of the movie will begin as early as 04.00 a.m. in states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala.

GOAT: All you need to know

Touted to be a science fiction action thriller, GOAT will feature Vijay in dual roles.

The film will portray the role of Gandhi (Vijay), a former leader of anti-terrorist squad, who reconciles with his squad members to combat some present issues which happened due to their previous actions.

Apart from Vijay, the movie also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren and Yugendran in other crucial roles.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music of the film, while the cinematography is handled by Siddhartha Nuni.

GOAT is produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh under the banner of AGS Entertainment.