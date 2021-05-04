Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been suspended. Kangana's Twitter account was suspended after the actress made controversial tweets regarding Mamata Banerjee. It has been alleged that Kangana in her tweets, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "tame" the Chief Minister of West Bengal. She also allegedly urged PM Modi to show Mamata his "virat roop".

As per a Tribune report, Kangana had sought President's rule in Bengal. She had tweeted, "This is horrible... we need super gundai to kill gundai... she is like an unleashed monster, to tame her Modi ji please show your Virat roop from early 2000's .... #PresidentRuleInBengal"

When Kangana's Twitter account was restricted

The tweet had sparked massive outrage with many calling out the actress for her tweets. This isn't the first time that Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been suspended. Earlier in Jan this year, Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account had been temporarily restricted after she made controversial statements against the makers and cast of web-series Tandav. Reacting to the alleged "hurting of Hindu sentiments" in the show, Kangana had said that it was "time to take their heads off". Kangana's Twitter had been temporarily restricted back then. However, once back, Kangana had written, "Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies.Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi. (my account/virtual identity can anyday be sacrificed for the nation but my reloaded patriotism will reappear through my movies. Will make your lives miserable)."

Kangana's take on #ResignModi

In another instance, when #ResignModi was trending on social media, Kangana who is an avid BJP supporter, jumped in their defence. She tweeted, "Modi ji does not know how to lead, Kangana does not know how to act, Sachin does not know how to bat, Lata ji does not know how to sing, magar these chindi trolls know everything, please #Resign_PM_Modi ji and make one of these Vishnu avatar trolls next Prime Minister of India," Kangana tweeted.

Kangana had recently come under fire when she compared herself to the likes of Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. She had written, "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot !!! I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride."

Kangana's tweets on Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and the ongoing farmers' protest had also come under flak. The actress was slammed for promoting hate speech and below-the-belt comments. Ranaut had called protesting farmers "terrorists" and Rihanna a "pornpopstar". "Yes please India wants to know, to simplify to Indians, she is a singer much like Sunidhi Chauhan or Neha Kakkar ...what is so special about her, well... she can shake her bum cheeks and expose her ass crack right in to the camera lens while singing..ya that's all. Nothing else", "Let's expose these bikau porn singers #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda Shame on you @rihanna", "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA.Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies," were some of her other controversial tweets.