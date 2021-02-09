Kangana Ranaut, though talented, has once again run into controversies after penning a self-praising post on her Facebook page. In her post, Kangana claimed that she is the only actress on the globe who can portray any kind of role with perfection on screen. The actress also added that any person can challenge her by showing more craft and range, and if he or she succeeds, Kangana assured that she will give up her arrogance.

Kangana Ranaut turns narcissist

"Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot !!! I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride," posted Kangana on her Facebook page.

Kangana Ranaut made these comments as she is portraying characters in two different extremes in 'Thalavi', and 'Dhaakad'. In Thalavi, Kangana will be seen playing the role of iconic Tamil politician J Jayalalitha. However, Dhaakad is an in and out action film which is being directed by Razneesh Ghai. According to reports, Kangana Ranaut has performed some daredevil stunt sequences for this film.

Kangana receiving social media backlash

Kangana's recent obsession to praise her own self has not gone down well with several social media users, and they have started trolling the actress over her narcissist mindset.

"I am sure you must have worked hard and as a human one expects appreciation too but self-obsession is something which is heading you towards self-damage. Doesn't suits you... An utter feeling of a letdown," commented Divya Kaka, a Facebook user.

"Arrogance brought Ravan down so be careful. It is not good for any craft. I used to like your honesty and I still do but honestly, I doubt your sanity these days," commented another Facebooker.