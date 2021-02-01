Hansal Mehta's comment on disowning his own film – Simran – has not gone down well with Kangana Ranaut. The Queen actress has expressed her disappointment and even dedicated a song to Mehta in a tweet. Hansal Mehta was reacting to his support towards Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal when he mentioned his film – Simran – calling it a mistake. And all hell broke loose.

Hansal Mehta tweeted about supporting Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal. He said, "I supported him (Anna) in good faith. Like I later supported Arvind. I don't regret it. All of us make mistakes. I made Simran." (sic) Soon after the tweet, Twitter got divided into a war-zone with many with and against the director.

Kangana too reacted to Mehta's tweet and wrote, "That's true Hansal sir, even you will agree with that, I stood by you and now you saying this, feel like singing ' achcha sila diya tune mere payaar ka'" (sic) Hansal Mehta also jumped back into the conversation and replied to Kangana, "Firstly, the tweet wasn't about you. Secondly, there are things that happened after the film that left me more than hurt. It made me sorely regret making the film. All said and done you remain a fine, fine actor. And you have my respect for that. And for your kindness."

Earlier, reacting to his experience of making Simran and working with Kangana, Hansal Mehta had told Huffington Post, "I'll be honest with you, I enjoyed Kangana's company outside the set and I had a great time with her. We used to go out and she would always ask me to choose restaurants. We'd have a great meal together, party together, I would choose good wine, all that was fun. (But on the sets) It went out of my control completely. That's not a happy situation to be in. Other than dealing with the fact that she (Kangana) completely took charge of the set and began directing other actors, I lost a lot of money too. Which had nothing to do with her."