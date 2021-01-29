The OG Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut is one of the busiest actors we have in B-town. She has her hands full with back-to-back releases. A few weeks ago, Kangana had announced her next big project Manikarnika Returns The Legend of Didda, wherein she will play the role of Kashmiri warrior queen.

And today she shared yet another amazing piece of good news with her fans. Kangana announced that she would play former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film.

Kangana Ranaut all set to play Indira Gandhi: Here's everything you need to know

Sharing the announcement on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "Happy to announce my dear friend Sai Kabir and I are collaborating on a political drama. Produced by Manikarnika Films. Written and Directed by Sai Kabir."

Kangana will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.



"The script is in final stages. It is not a biopic but it is a grand period film that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India." pic.twitter.com/0Ln3Pwtwa0 — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) January 29, 2021

The actor has also shared a throwback picture from one of her old photoshoots, for which she had dressed up as the former PM.

About the photo, she wrote, "This is a photoshoot about iconic women I did in the beginning of my career, little did I know one day I will get to play the iconic leader on screen."

Manikarnika actor also shared a few pictures of the late leader and late writer Khushwant Singh's description of her. "She was very beautiful, not pin-up girl type beautiful, her face was like when all the swords are drawn just before the King's command....- Khushwant Singh," she wrote.

Kangana rolled out a statement stating: 'The film is not a biopic of Indira Gandhi'

The actor said in a statement:

Yes, we are working on the project and the script is in the final stages. I to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India.

She also shared that "many prominent actors will be part of this film" who will be stepping in the shoes of political leaders like Sanjay Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, Morarji Desai and Lal Bahadur Shashtri among others. The yet-to-be-titled film will be mounted on a large scale.

Netizens have a mixed response to Kangana's upcoming film.

Upon hearing this announcement, social media users, her fans and Tweeple took to Twitter and reacted on Kangana's decision to essay the role of former PM Indira Gandhi.

Check out the Tweets below:

Sasta " Aruna Irani " jaise dikh rahi hai pic.twitter.com/6xxUoDe6V8 — Satin (@Satin941) January 29, 2021

The pic is so pathetic.

Indra wass epitome of grace.

And this lady is reflecting all kind of bitterness of her face — Moony? (@m4munz) January 29, 2021

101 Dalmations movie ki villain lag rahi hai — RD (@rdstates) January 29, 2021

Kangana's upcoming films

Thalaivi: Jayalalithaa's biopic



Kangana recently wrapped up work on the Jayalalithaa biopic, titled Thalaivi. She will be seen as the late Tamil Nadu CM in the much-anticipated film.

Dhaakad

The film is set to release on 1st October 2021.

Tejas

In the film Tejas, Kangana essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Tejas is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and is produced by the makers of Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda

Kangana Ranaut has announced a standalone sequel to her 2019 release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, is another historical drama, which will bring to celluloid the story of Didda, the warrior queen of Kashmir.