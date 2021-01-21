Being Kangana Ranaut is not easy, Queen actor's life revolves around controversies, social media rage and defamation cases and what not! Her Team Kangana Ranaut page on social media is one of the most active pages netizens have come across. On January 20, 2021, the actor made headlines for everything that she tweeted or posted. In fact, Kangana's Twitter account was briefly switched to "read-only" mode. Wonder why??

Here is Kangana Ranaut's 24-hour Twitter timeline that made her trend on social media throughout the day.

#SuspendKanganaRanaut: Why this trend?

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday tweeted that her Twitter account has been restricted temporarily. A few hours later, #SuspendKanganaRanaut started trending on Twitter. Kangana stated that the liberals reported her account to 'chacha' Jack Dorsey, Twitter's co-founder and CEO.

Kangana Tweeted:

She wrote, "Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted. They are threatening me mera account/virtual identity Kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho Sakti hai (My account and my virtual identity might get martyred for the country anytime), Magar my reloaded Desh bhakti version will reappear through my movies. Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi (I will make your life miserable)."

She continued: "They are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies. Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi.(They are threatening me that my account and my virtual identity might get martyred for the country anytime. But my reloaded patriotic spirit will reappear through my movies. I will make your life miserable."

Why was her account restricted: Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was temporarily restricted for her remarks on 'Tandav' web series.

This comes after she made controversial remarks about "Tandav" creators through a post. In the now-deleted tweet, Kangana had said that it was "time to take their heads off", for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in the web series.

Replying to a tweet about how people have 'stopped taking insults lying down' and made the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting seek an explanation from the makers, Kangana wrote on Monday, "Because even Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Sheshupala... Pehle Shanti Phir Kranti (Silence must be followed by revolution).... time to take their heads off... Jai Shri Krishan..." However, she deleted it shortly after.

Several Twitter users criticised Kangana for what they perceived as the instigation of violence towards the team of Tandav.

Kangana Ranaut defended her now-deleted tweet.

Kangana retweeted the tweet and wrote, "Jo libru dar ke maare mummy ki god mein ro rahe hai, woh yeh padh lein. Maine tumhara sir kaatne ke liye Nahi Kaha, itna toh main bhi jaanti hoon ki insects ya worms ke liye pesticide chahiye hota hai (The liberals who are scared and crying to their mothers must read this. I did not ask for you to be beheaded. Even I know that insects and worms need pesticide)." (now deleted)

Twitter justifies why Kangana's Twitter account was briefly switched to "read-only" mode.

A Twitter spokesperson told NDTV :

We take action on any account that violates the Twitter Rules. We welcome people to freely express themselves on our service, however, as outlined in our 'Abusive Behaviour Policy', you may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so. We prohibit content that wishes, hopes or expresses a desire for death, serious bodily harm against an individual or group of people and take enforcement action when we identify violations which could include placing an account in read-only mode."

Post which Kangana Tweeted again: Here last two tweets before she signed off on this matter.

Moving on to Kangana vs Hrithik Roshan spat

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Arnab Goswami saying she is 'sexually possessed with' Hrithik Roshan in leaked chats.

Kangana responded to a Twitter user who accused her of expressing outrage over the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav and Twitter temporarily suspending her account as she cannot say anything bad about Arnab.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote in Hindi, "Rohini ji, high-level people do not talk about petty things, but petty people only like to talk about petty things. Have it your way, let us gossip a little. Arnab Ji just said what Hrithik told him. I first met him in 2019, and he was ashamed of his 2017 interview with Hrithik. Understand?"

In another tweet, Kangana wrote, "Do you want more gossip? Why did Hrithik say this, why did the relationship sour, how did Arnab become my friend after being Hrithik's friend, etc. etc.? These libru gossip mongers have destroyed the atmosphere of the country. Stop sneakily eating murabba and reading everyone's chats and emails.

In another Tweet she wrote, "Till date, I have never dared to see anyone's leaked private chats, letters, emails, pictures and videos, no matter whose it has been. It is a matter of moral values, character and self-respect. Librus will not understand."

For the uninitiated, Hrithik claimed that his relationship with Kangana was purely professional. However, it was Kangana who had bombarded him with one-sided emails and harassed him.

Hrithik Roshan's imposter case involving Kangana Ranaut is transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch four years after FIR.

Meanwhile, on December 14, a complaint of impersonation was lodged by actor Hrithik Roshan in 2016 against "unidentified individuals", was transferred from the Mumbai Police's Cyber Cell to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU). The transfer follows a letter written by the actor's lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani to the Mumbai Police commissioner regarding its lack of progress.

Mumbai Police summons Kangana Ranaut in Javed Akhtar defamation case

In a shocking turn of events, Kangana Ranaut has been summoned by the Juhu police in relation to the defamation case filed by veteran writer Javed Akhtar. She has to appear before the police on Friday (January 22).

Akhtar had filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut for allegedly making defamatory comments against him in television interviews.

Earlier, a magistrate court in Mumbai on January 17 allowed the police time till February 1 to file a report of their enquiry into the defamation complaint, as per PTI report. In December 2020, the court had asked the Juhu police to investigate the matter and submit its report on January 16, 2021.

For the unversed, Javed Akhtar had in November 2020 filed a criminal complaint against Kangana before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate.