Last week, BBC came out with a three-part docuseries on late actress Jiah Khan titled 'Death In Bollywood'. The three-part series aired over three days in the UK, concluding its run on January 13.

In the second episode, Khan's sister Karishma levelled sexual harassment allegations against filmmaker Sajid Khan. The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, "Reminder that Sajid Khan is not in jail yet." The video of Jiah's sister has gone viral. Model-actor Sherlyn Chopra came across an article wherein Karishma levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Sajid Khan, claiming that Jiah would strip to her bra during a script-reading session. Sherlyn Chopra too alleged Sajid Khan of sexual harassment.

Actor-model Sherlyn Chopra has alleged that Sajid Khan of sexual harassment. Sherlyn shared her experience and wrote on Twitter, "When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father's demise, he had taken his penis out of his pants and had asked me to feel it. I remember having told him that I know how a penis feels like & that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his penis.. (sic)".

I remember having told him that I know how a penis feels like & that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his penis.. https://t.co/2gnGSdEIrU — Sherni (@SherlynChopra) January 18, 2021

Reminder that Sajid Khan is not in jail yet. pic.twitter.com/cZ5I8Rrys0 — Sidd (@siddanthdaily) January 18, 2021

It was a rehearsal, she was reading the scripts and he asked her to take off her top and her bra. She didn't know what to do, she said 'the filming hasn't even begun yet and this is happening.' She came home and cried. She said, 'I have a contract, and if I leave, he'll sue me and slander my name and if I stay then I'll be sexually harassed, it is a lose-lose situation.' So, she did do the film.

Jiah's sister also claimed that when she accompanied Jiah to Sajid's house one day, he made extremely inappropriate remarks about her. She was around 16 years old at the time.

I remember going to Sajid Khan's house with my big sister and I remember being around the kitchen table, must've been like 16 at this stage. I was just wearing a strappy top and was leaned at the table and he was sort of staring and said 'Oh she wants sex'. My sister Jiah immediately jumped to my defence and said 'No what are you talking about', and he said, 'Look at the way she's sitting'

My sister said, 'No she's innocent, she's young, she doesn't know what she wants.' And then we left shortly after that.

Kangana retweeted it and wrote, "They killed Jiah they killed Sushant, and they tried to kill me, but they roam free to have the full support of the mafia, growing stronger and successful every year. Know the world is not ideal; you are either the prey or the predator. No one will save you, and you have to save yourself."

They killed Jiah they killed Sushant and they tried to kill me, but they roam free have full support of the mafia, growing stronger and successful every year. Know the world is not ideal you are either the prey or the predator. No one will save you you have to save yourself. https://t.co/7QwHAr9BBv — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 18, 2021

Sajid has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women.

Jiah joined the list of six other women in showbiz and entertainment journalism who have accused the director in the MeToo movement.

Actor Jiah Khan died by suicide in 2013, by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her Juhu residence in Mumbai.