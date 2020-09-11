In 2018, the famous Me Too movement from the west entered India when Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta spoke up against Nana Patekar and the harassment she faced on the movie set. It ignited the torch of justice amid the men and women and soon, the can of worms opened. Many models, actresses and women different spheres of life opened up and shared their stories on social media.

While many make actors and directors including Sushant Singh Rajput came under the radar, one name that constantly flashed our TV screens was Housefull director Sajid Khan. Brother to Indian director Farah Khan, Sajid has been repeatedly accused of molestation and harassment by various models and actresses. Though no legal action was taken, he faced heavy backlash on social media but eventually went on to continue his normal life.

Now once again, after almost two years of the #MeToo movement, the director is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Indian model named Paula (Dimple Paul) has finally broken her silence on social media and claimed that Sajid is a sexual predator who has targeted her in the past. Sharing her story on social media, she revealed that she was only 17 when Sajid Khan asked her to 'strip naked' in front of him.

Paula revealed the allegedly, Sajid Khan tried to touch her inappropriately and take advantage of her in return for a role in his movie 'Housefull'. She posted her story on Instagram and captioned it, "Before democracy dies and there is no freedom of speech anymore I thought I should speak !" Have a look:

As soon as this came out, #ArrestSajidKhan has started to trend on Twitter. Netizens are furious over complaints against Sajid and are demanding the authorities to look into the matter. Have a look:

How come this serial moIester is not in jail yet. #ArrestSajidKhan pic.twitter.com/AlcpW4H7lk — desi mojito (@desimojito) September 11, 2020

Its 4th time Sajid Khan been accused of sexual harassment.



But the Police is busy in targetting #KanaganaRanaut



How long will it take for him to get convicted?#ArrestSajidKhan pic.twitter.com/XgzCM2vgLn — कटप्पा (@Katappa00) September 11, 2020

Both @Javedakhtarjadu @AzmiShabana are champions of women rights but when it's comes to Sajid Khan sexual harassment crimes they keep quiet reason you know? Because Sajid & Farah Khan are the part of Honey Irani family who is the mother of @FarOutAkhtar.#ArrestSajidKhan — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) September 11, 2020

This guy is serial sexual offender, he should be behind the bars ?? #ArrestSajidKhan https://t.co/7NayiOUobt — भागल (@BUnlimted) September 11, 2020

Impressive Resume of Sajid khan ..Eligible for the post of habitual sexual offender...#ArrestSajidKhan pic.twitter.com/8fjMDGijFL — Sneha Singhvi (@snehasneha173) September 11, 2020

In the past, under the #MeToo movement, Sajid was accused of sexual harassment by three members of the film industry, as well as by a journalist. Lipstick Under My Burkha starlet Aahana Kumra had also alleged that though Khan did not touch her, he had asked her inappropriate questions when they met for some work.