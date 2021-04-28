The second wave of coronavirus in India has portrayed a grim picture across the world. With people dying for beds and the lack of oxygen, and the authorities watching helplessly; many on social media called out for the resignation of several Chief Ministers of the country. The hashtag also trended throughout the day with netizens seeking answers and resignation of the Modi government.

Kangana Ranaut jumped onto Twitter to share her two cents on the matter. She also had a suggestion for who should be made the next Prime Minister of the country. "Modi ji does not know how to lead, Kangana does not know how to act, Sachin does not know how to bat, Lata ji does not know how to sing, magar these chindi trolls know everything, please #Resign_PM_Modi ji and make one of these Vishnu avatar trolls next Prime Minister of India," Kangana tweeted.

Kangana's take on oxygen supply and planting trees

Last week, Kangana Ranaut was heavily trolled and slammed by netizens for asking Indians to plant trees to get oxygen. Kangana's response had come at a time when many cities in the country were grappling for oxygen cylinders.

"Anybody who is feeling low levels of oxygen do try this please. Planting trees is the permanent solution, if you can't then don't cut them either, recycle your clothes, eat Vedic diet, live organic life, this is a temporary solution, for now this should help, Jai Shri Ram." Reacting to her tweet, Baazaar director Gauravv K Chawla had also shot back at her. He had tweeted, "Such a waste of oxygen!"

Not the one to stop, Kangana had lashed out at Chawla saying, "People like you think milk comes from packets ha ha what a dimwit, oxygen cylinder's oxygen also derived from trees also if you have less pollution in the air you r likely to have healthier lungs to absorb good percentage of that oxygen, anyway ignorance is bliss, live in bliss."