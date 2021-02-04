Queen Kangana Ranaut has always landed in trouble for her unabashed tweets. The actor who never shies away from voting out her opinion publicly on Twitter often stirs into a new controversy now and then.

However, from the last 48 hours, Kangana has openly spoken about the ongoing farmer's protest. The Manikarnika actor attacked international celebs Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and everyone around who supported farmers protests. The actor stooped a new low when she targeted the pop star by calling her 'pornpopstar', 'fool' among others. She even called the protesting farmers 'terrorists'.

On Thursday morning, Twitter took strict action against the actor and deleted two of her Tweets.

The move comes two days after Kangana Ranaut attacked pop star, Rihanna, over her recent post on the farmer protests at the Singhu border in Delhi.

In fact, Ranaut also called protesting farmers "terrorists". The actor got into a social media spat with Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh once again after he dedicated a song to RiRi.

Ranaut also called Rihana a porn pop star. And even took a sly dig at Greta Thunberg who also tweeted in support of farmers' protest.

Rihanna Tweets in support of farmers and Kangana fires a series of tweets against her

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

No fancy activists will talk about genuine environmentalist our own grandma ... but they will definitely promote dumb and a spoilt brat ⁦@GretaThunberg⁩ who is being used by entire left lobby and in return she gets to skip her education and school. https://t.co/vbN5yJt897 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Yes please India wants to know, to simplify to Indians, she is a singer much like Sunidhi Chauhan or Neha Kakkar ...what is so special about her, well... she can shake her bum cheeks and expose her ass crack right in to the camera lens while singing..ya that’s all. Nothing else. https://t.co/FGEj6hb0II — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Librus who are getting excited about these American porn stars giving paid opinions about our internal issues, well 99 percent India does not care or respect American way of life, one of the most debouched, money minded and self centred societies. So calm down fools ... https://t.co/USLWf5Sc39 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

She hasn’t released a single song in 5 years, sells make up but looks like she is feeling Corona blues,Forbes estimated incomes are just PR gimmicks big sham,a million or two won’t hurt her right now, also notice in her tweet she did not commit to any opinion just a vague tweet. https://t.co/57VGWJZ8Be — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Yeh koi Italian government thode hai, yeh Ram Rajya hai, Shri Ram ne Samudra Devta se bhi maheenon tapasya karke rasta manga tha, jab nahin mila toh phir kya hua Ha ha ha #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda #IndiaWithModi https://t.co/dnkikS9sc0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Sanghi Naari sabpe Bhaari Vs Libru role models their lil pussy cat dolls ... come on India show them our power. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda pic.twitter.com/gEG9YVjZyF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Right Wing role model VS Left Wing role model ...

I rest my case.#Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda pic.twitter.com/LkQM0MHD7B — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

This terrorist is porn singer @rihanna’s friend... he is accused of funding terroristic activities. There is a Khalistan in his head also. A porn star followed him and that’s his biggest achievement #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgaistPropoganda https://t.co/L0wULDKJa7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai ?One month toh minimum lagega to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it’s all organic ha ha #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda https://t.co/WvxxRr4T1F — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Mera ek he kaam jai Desh Bhakti ... wahi karti hoon sara din.. main toh wahi karungi lekin tera kaam tujhe nahin karne dungi Khalistani... https://t.co/NsU5DzXCiG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Teri Canada gang kuch bhi kar payegi ... Khalistan sirf tum logon ke dimaag ka jo empty space hai uska naam rahega, hum iss desh ke tukde nahin hone denge, karlo jitne chahe dangge aur strikes #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/sXkXMRMtxl — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Desh sirf Bhartiyon ka hai, Khalistanion ka nahin, bol tu Khalistani nahin hai, please say you condemn fringe groups such as Khalistanis participating in protests. If you say this I will apologise and consider you a true patriot. Please say I am waiting #IndiaTogether https://t.co/toq3j4lPxD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Someone who can’t sell music without making it sensual/adult. Unlike classical and genuine singers where body is of no consequence. A porn singer is hugely dependent on his/her flesh show off, private parts exposure and mediocre talent.This makes them absolutely massy, and junk. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Mujhe pata tha tu kabhi nahin bolega ki tu Khalistani nahi hai, this is for everyone to see, bhed ki khaal mein bhediye... Jai Hind https://t.co/Zby730IOoP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Chal theek hai, sirf bol de tu Khalistani nahin hai, kyun itna baatein ghuma raha hai ? Bol de simply ... kyun nahin bol sakta ? Sara discussion close ho jayega mera doubt bhi clear ho jayega. Please say ... https://t.co/LkjI70fbd4 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

This dumbo kid made the biggest blunder for left pimps... attached the confidential document of international plan to systematically unstable India ... sab Pappu ek he team mein hain ha ha ha ... bunch of jokers https://t.co/6svqedfv3R — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Left loves to make below average Pappu’s their icons... our very own Pappu a global fool, American President the forgetful fool, lekin yeh Pappu called Greta le doobi in sabko ... #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda #GretaThunbergexposed https://t.co/UMHKBkUqBz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Every day of the protest is planned in detail .... millions of dollars are being spent on this major plan to cut India in to pieces so that neighbouring nations can take advantage now watch carefully who all are a part of this major conspiracy in India #GretaThunbergexposed https://t.co/Cz3ZwkEvRV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

And this rat does not want to go to school, hates to study and look at her busy studying this criminal document also saved in her phone .... what a character my goodness ... https://t.co/aRSoRG7q3e — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Ha ha ha relentlessly fighting these antinational and international mosquitoes since so many days... time to sit back and enjoy ... uuffff https://t.co/SLpRIeT5ug — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

But it was me to name that power, people give credit where it’s due .... when I said I have X ray insight... fools laughed at me ... guess who is having the last laugh ... ? https://t.co/nHyxDOcOTT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

In the past, she faced a brief suspension on Twitter after calling for the beheading of producers of a web series, Tandav, that she believed was offensive to Hindus.

Reacting on Tandav controversy, she wrote, Because even Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Sheshupala... Pehle Shanti Phir Kranti (Silence must be followed by revolution).... time to take their heads off... Jai Shri Krishan."

Here are the rules and guideline laid by the micro-blogging site Twitter that is applicable for everyone.

Twitter, in a statement, said: "We have taken action on Tweets that violated the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options."

