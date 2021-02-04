Kangana Ranaut wants nation to support and stand by her Close
Kangana Ranaut wants nation to support and stand by her

Queen Kangana Ranaut has always landed in trouble for her unabashed tweets. The actor who never shies away from voting out her opinion publicly on Twitter often stirs into a new controversy now and then.

However,  from the last 48 hours, Kangana has openly spoken about the ongoing farmer's protest. The Manikarnika actor attacked international celebs  Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and everyone around who supported farmers protests. The actor stooped a new low when she targeted the pop star by calling her 'pornpopstar', 'fool' among others. She even called the protesting farmers 'terrorists'.

 On Thursday morning, Twitter took strict action against the actor and deleted two of her Tweets.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's Tweets deleted again, and Twitter says 'rules violated.'

Tweets of actor Kangana Ranaut have been deleted by Twitter, which has said the posts violated hate speech rules.

Deleted Tweet

The move comes two days after Kangana Ranaut attacked pop star, Rihanna, over her recent post on the farmer protests at the Singhu border in Delhi.

Deleted Tweet

Here's the detailed timeline of Kangana's tweets 

This step comes a day after the actor posted a series of Tweets over international pop sensation Rihanna's recent post on farmers' protest at the Singhu border in Delhi.

In fact, Ranaut also called protesting farmers "terrorists". The actor got into a social media spat with Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh once again after he dedicated a song to RiRi.

Ranaut also called Rihana a porn pop star. And even took a sly dig at Greta Thunberg who also tweeted in support of farmers' protest.

Here's how it started:

Rihanna Tweets in support of farmers and Kangana fires a series of tweets against her

 Kangana VS Diljit round 2:

 Kangana calls Diljit 'Khalistani.'

 Kangana calls Greta "The dumbo kid"

 Followed by these Tweets:

Kangana Ranaut
Twitter deleted

This isn't the first time her Tweets have been deleted by Twitter

In the past, she faced a brief suspension on Twitter after calling for the beheading of producers of a web series, Tandav, that she believed was offensive to Hindus.

Reacting on Tandav controversy, she wrote, Because even Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Sheshupala... Pehle Shanti Phir Kranti (Silence must be followed by revolution).... time to take their heads off... Jai Shri Krishan."

Here are the rules and guideline laid by the micro-blogging site Twitter that is applicable for everyone. 

Twitter rules and guidelines
Twitter rules and guidelines

In Kangana's case:

Twitter, in a statement, said: "We have taken action on Tweets that violated the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options."

Below are the guidelines for enforcement rules:

Kangana violated enforcement guidelines
Enforcement Tweets
Also Read