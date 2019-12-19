While it has taken them some time, many A-listers have now come out in support or against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. While celebrities like Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have opposed the bill and the violence on students in Jamia, Kangana, in her cryptic way, has said that we will finally get to know 'who is an Indian who is not an Indian'.

Talking about whether she would like to join the streets and the protests, Kangana told TOI, "We are at the threshold of a great possibility now's the time where decisive decisions are being taken. And we will finally know what is India what is not India who is an Indian who is not an Indian because that clarity no one has yet, you know the governments before have made sure that we do not know our borders and we do not know our population. That's why we have so many issues to deal with: we have a population explosion, we have malnutrition, we have rape issue the gender issue, the gender bias. There are so many issues that we need to deal with. Well, there is a time for charity but charity begins at home we need to make sure that people are not dying at home and then with the charity will happen, whereas and when the time comes."

Varun's take

Varun Dhawan has expressed his unhappiness over everything happening in the country currently. Talking about why Bollywood celebrities are silent on the matter, Varun said, "Personally, I am not scared it's a person to person thing, I am not scared because I love my country and I love my countrymen. I feel safe, what I think is speaking out has become social media. Just because I didn't tweet doesn't mean I don't have an opinion, is all of India on Twitter? What I feel as a person, whatever I want to express I can share it in the living room with my family and the best way to live your life is how you are living, the way you conduct yourself in front of your family and friends. I work with everyone and I make friends too. This is how I have been brought up."

Several celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal have condemned the violence on students protesting against the Act.