Varun Dhawan is back with a bang with Street Dancer 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The trailer of the film was launched in Mumbai today afternoon and Varun was quizzed by media on various burning topics that is making headlines.

At the trailer launch, Varun spoke at length about the ongoing CAA protests, why actors aren't voicing their opinion and his opinion on the Nirbhaya's verdict.

Excerpts from the trailer launch.

On Nirbhaya verdict

(When we talk about these things, the problem doesn't get solved quickly. Here we have to solve it quickly. Aur yeh joh baat hai voh bohot thes pohchahti hai sabko and we all want to do something. Aur ek Khushi hai mujhe ki we all are united. We all feel that sakht se sakht saza milni chahiye aur jaldi milni chahiye. (The culprit should be punished as soon as possible).

On why actors are tight-lipped about the sensitive matter

Personally, I am not scared it's a person to person thing, I am not scared because I love my country and I love my countrymen, I feel safe, what I think is speaking out has become social media just because I didn't tweet doesn't mean I don't have an opinion, is all of India on Twitter? What I feel as a person, whatever I want to express I can share it in the living room with my family and the best way to live your life is how you are living, the way you conduct yourself in front of your family and friends. I work with everyone and I make friends too. This is how I have been brought up.

Varun also spoke about the film showing Indo-Pak relations.

On-Street Dancer 3 being a cross-border film

Initially, when this film was offered to me Remo food & Tusshar gave me a documentary video to watch, it was about the Khalsa community who use to serve water, food & shelter on humanitarian ground, to everyone, no matter what cast and community they belong. I can say that our film is all about humanity and promotes peace. Our director is Christian, and our whole cast and crew belong to different cast & religion.

Street Dancer 3 will hit the screens on January 24.