The crackdown by the police on protesting students of Jamia Milia Islamia has sent shockwaves across the nation. While there were many celebrities who spoke up and took a stand for the students, several A-listers were called out for being mum on the debate. Now, Alia Bhatt and many other top Bollywood celebrities have spoken up. Let's take a look.

Alia Bhatt has supported the students taking part in the protests and shared a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution and wrote, "Learn from the students."

Sonakshi Sinha: Sharing a picture of the Preamble, Sonakshi wrote, "This is what we were, what we are and what we MUST remain! #neverforget"

Varun Dhawan: Sharing a picture of Hindu, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians joining hands, Varun wrote, "Jai hind."

Ayushamann Khurrana: Deeply disturbed about what the students went through and I strongly condemn this. All of us have the right to protest and exercise our fundamental freedom of expression. However, protests also cannot turn violent and lead to the destruction of public property. That is simply counterproductive. Dear countrymen, this is the land of Gandhi. Ahimsa is and should be the tool to express. Have faith in democracy.

Vicky Kaushal: What is happening is not okay. The way it's happening is not okay. People have every right to peacefully voice their opinion. This violence and disruption is both saddening and concerning as a fellow citizen. In no circumstance, must our faith in democracy be shaken.

Parineeti Chopra: If this is what's gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind?

Sidharth Malhotra: In a democracy like ours, it's sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests. There should be no place for violence of any form & intent in our country. I strongly condemn this act.

Akshay Kumar: Akshay Kumar had liked one of the tweets rejoicing the violence on the students and later unliked it. Kumar later issued a clarification and said, "Regarding the 'like' on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as in no way do I support such acts."

Ishaan Khatter: I was raised to believe in and take pride in the fact that we are the greatest secular nation in the world. I want it to remain that way. I stand by anybody who exercises their rights peacefully and I pray for the unison and well being of all my fellow people.