The police crackdown on the protesting students of Jamia Milia Islamia has extracted various reactions from all sections of the society. While many A-listers have chosen to remain tight-lipped on the issue, many Bollywood personalities have spoken up. Let's take a look at their reaction.

Anurag Kashyap: This has gone too far.. can't stay silent any longer. This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet.

Rajkummar Rao: I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy, the citizens have the right to peacefully protest. I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not a solution for anything!

Anubhav Sinha wrote: Dear Icons! Films. Sports. Arts. Politics. Literature. Etc. We chose what we chose because most of us didn't want to be Government servants. Guess what.... you all now are GOVERNMENT SERVANTS!!! Bwahahaha

Akshay Kumar: Akshay Kumar had liked one of the tweets rejoicing the violence on the students and later unliked it. Kumar later issued a clarification and said, "Regarding the 'like' on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as in no way do I support such acts."

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: Deeply disturbed about what the students went through and I strongly condemn this. All of us have the right to protest and exercise our fundamental freedom of expression. However, protests also cannot turn violent and lead to the destruction of public property. That is simply counterproductive. Dear countrymen, this is the land of Gandhi. Ahimsa is and should be the tool to express. Have faith in democracy.

Vishal Dadlani: Disproportionate violence has been unleashed on students in Delhi. Why? To derail the pre-election conversation from Economy, Health, Women's Safety, Water, Power & make it one of hatred/religion.

Answer this: Who controls the Delhi Police?

Many answers will appear.

Mahesh Bhatt also joined the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and pledged not to submit any documents. He tweeted, "We the people of India , having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC.( At Ambedkar's abode . After reading the Preamble of our Constitution.) @ShashiTharoor @JhaSanjay @mathewmantony."

Taapsee Pannu: Wonder if this is a start or the end. Whatever it is, this is surely writing new rules of the land and those who don't fit in can very well see the consequences. This video breaks heart n hopes altogether. Irreversible damage and I'm not talking about just the life n property

Swara Bhasker: Shocking messages of violence, tear gassing from #Jamia in #Delhi ! Why are students being treated like criminals? Why are hostels being tear gassed.. ??? What is going on #DelhiPolice ???? Shocking and shameful! #CABProtests

Konkona Sen Sharma: We are with the students! Shame on you @DelhiPolice

Vikrant Massey: This is a picture of students from #JamiaMilia holding photos of #Ambedkar & #Gandhi opposing the #CAA2019 We haven't forgotten our roots. And we will fight to regain the lost sanity of this proud country #StandWithJamia #Delhiviolence