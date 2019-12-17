Two days after the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, several photos and videos from the incident have made its way to the social media. Many prominent Bollywood celebrities have come out to condemn police's actions on the students.

Anurag's wrath

Anurag Kashyap, who is back on Twitter after a while, wrote, "This has gone too far.. can't stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet .." (sic)

Celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Richa Chadha, Vishal Dadlani, Sayani Gupta, Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt and many others took to their social media accounts to condemn the act on the students.

Akshay's apology

Amidst all this, Akshay Kumar claimed to have 'accidentally' liked a tweet mocking and favouring the police brutality on the students of Jamia college. Upon being called out on Twitter, Kumar issued a clarification and said, "Regarding the 'like' on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts."

Not happy with this clarification and Akshay's stance, one user wrote, "I have immense respect for Akshay Kumar. It must be extremely difficult to be trained in Martial Arts with a spine missing."

Another user tagged Anurag Kashyap in the tweet and wrote, "So this is what @anuragkashyap72 has to say about @akshaykumar." To which an angry Anurag Kashyap wrote, "Absolutely."

Celebs react

Twitterati has lashed out at prominent Bollywood celebrities over their silence and refusal to speak up on the issue.

Anubhav Sinha wrote, "Dear Icons! Films. Sports. Arts. Politics. Literature. Etc. We chose what we chose because most of us didn't want to be Government servants. Guess what.... you all now are GOVERNMENT SERVANTS!!! Bwahahaha" (sic)

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Deeply disturbed about what the students went through and I strongly condemn this. All of us have the right to protest and exercise our fundamental freedom of expression. However, protests also cannot turn violent and lead to destruction of public property. That is simply counterproductive. Dear countrymen, this is the land of Gandhi. Ahimsa is and should be the tool to express. Have faith in democracy."