Sacred Games director Anurag Kashyap narrated an incident where one of his films was "thrown out" of theatres due to one of Salman Khan's movies.

Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur 2 was released a week before Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. Although his film was doing well at the box office, the crime thriller was removed from theatres because more and more screens were allotted to Salman's action movie.

"Gangs of Wasseypur 2 released in 2012 and it was doing great at the box office but next week Salman Khan starrer Ek Tha Tiger was supposed to release. So, Gangs of Wasseypur 2 had to be thrown out of the theatres," Catch News quoted the filmmaker as saying.

Kashyap further said that he believes in freedom of expression and works on his own terms. "I have taken the freedom of expression to make my films and whatever I have to do for my film I will do," he added. Well, this is one issue that many filmmakers face everytime a Khan film releases.

We wonder if Kashyap is still irked or upset about the incident.

Meanwhile, Kashyap is currently in news for his latest project Sacred Games. The web series has become immensely popular and is being called the best web show India ever came up with. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others, Sacred Games has been making headlines for the dark content and powerful performances.

On the other side, Salman is currently busy with his Dabangg Tour. After the failure of Race 3, the superstar has a couple of much-anticipated movies – Bharat and Dabangg 3.