Bollywood celebs Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Vivek Agnihotri and Karanvir Bohra have slammed netizens for trolling actress Kangana Ranaut for riding a dummy and mechanical horse to shoot Manikarnika.

A behind-the-scenes video of Manikarnika featuring Kangana Ranaut riding a mechanical horse had surfaced the internet on February 21 and had gone viral. The actress, who courted controversy for taking credit of directing the movie, was mercilessly trolled by some viewers, who mocked her hard work.

Some of Kangana Ranaut fans tried to convince these trollers that most of the movies are shot the same way and even superstar use dupes and shortcuts for stunts, but they could not silence them. While most of the stars kept mum on the issue, some senior celebs have come forward to extend their support to the actress. They said that it is the way most of the action scenes are shot for the movies.

Paresh Rawal tweeted on February 24: "According to these dimwits and pinheads they believe that superman and Batman in Hollywood films are actually flying and it's not some camera trick or CG effects ...!"

Anupam Kher wrote, "How much venom this man has against a self made actress #KanganaRanaut!! This is called 'acting' idiot. Actors all over the world do that. That is their job. She will be remembered for decades for her hard work in movies. While you got your fifteen minute fame by using her name."

Vivek Agnihotri slammed the critics of Kangana on February 23 by tweeting, "Stars who stand on पाटला (high platform) to look taller than #KanganaRanaut on screen are sponsoring a stupid campaign. Guys, you surely need far more intelligent tricks to fight a self made, successful woman."

Bigg Boss 12 fourth runner-up Karanvir Bohra tweeted on February 22, "Not that I have anything for #KanganaRanaut but that is the way movies are shot... My all-time favourite film #seabiscuit starring #tobyMcGuire was also shot the same way. There are several scenes that can't be shot with a real horse. Anyway back to the #trollers"