Last month, Kangana Ranaut and director Krish Jagarlamudi had locked horns with each other over fiddling with Manikarnika's director credits. Krish, who had left Manikarnika after completing the shoot to director NTR biopic, had also accused of Kangana for humuliating him on Manikarnika sets and trying to distort history of Rani Lakshmi Bai.

And now that NTR biopic starring Balakrishna has failed at the box office, Kangana now feels that it is time to question each and every one of them who were accusing her for taking charge of Manikarnika as a director.

NTR: Kathanayakudu had received average response on the opening day at the box office and despite positive word of mouth, the Krish directorial went on to become one of the biggest disasters incurring huge losses to its distributors. The makers compensated its losses by giving away theatrical rights of NTR: Mahanayakudu to distributors in a hope that the second part would fetch them good fortunes at the box office.

But unfortunately, NTR: Mahanayakudu too made a poor collection at the box office and it looks like it is heading to become a bigger disaster than NTR: Kathanayakudu. Made with a budget of Rs 45 crore (approximately), the movie has collected Rs 2.10 crore in 2 days of its release and it is said to be in loss with zero per cent recovery. It is being reported that Balakrishna is not happy with Krish releasing the NTR biopic in two parts.

When Kangana was asked to comment on NTR biopic failure, she told Pinkvilla, "Yes, I also read about zero recovery of NTR, it's called black mark on the actor's career. My heart goes out to Balakrishna sir who trusted Krish and put so much at stake, but for me now is the time to question every vulture who was out for my blood, who attacked and harassed me for taking charge of a troubled situation and making a critically acclaimed and commercially successful film (Manikarnika), but what is shameful is that Krish and some paid media ran a sabotage campaign against a martyr's biopic. Honestly, I am embarrassed of them, our freedom fighters gave blood for some thankless fools."